MLA Sa Ra Mahesh accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of corruption

Mahesh urged the state government and Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar to suspend the officer and conduct an inquiry

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2021, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 18:56 ist
Former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri. Credit: DH File Photo

MLA Sa Ra Mahesh has accused IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of indulging in rampant corruption when she was Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

At a press conference here on Friday, Mahesh accused Sindhuri of misusing power and alleged irregularities of Rs 6 crore in connection with procurment of cloth bags. Sindhuri had procured 14.71 lakh cloth bags to distribute among the people of the district. While each bag costs Rs 13, the officer procured to procure the same at the cost of Rs 52.

Mahesh urged the state government and Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar to suspend the officer and conduct an inquiry. "I will wait for two to three days and then will sit protest in front of Chief Secretary's office," Mahesh said.

Mahesh also said that he will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Chief Secretary on Friday.

