Mysuru: Dasara veteran tusker Balarama dies after suffering from ailment

Dasara veteran 65-year-old Balarama, who was unwell since a fortnight, breathed his last at Bhimanakatte camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Sunday.
"Department had taken every effort for his treatment. He was responding well to the treatment, but today unfortunately today was his last day. His last rites will be performed on Monday at 11am with all respects to him" said Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Deputy Conservator of Forest C Harshakumar.
According to Harshakumar, Balarama suffered from throat infection and had stopped intake of food and water. They were giving antibiotics and fluids on IV line. They were giving him soft food like banana and watermelon. Since his intake had been less, he had become weak. Veterinarian of NTR Dr Ramesh treated him
Balarama had participated in Dasara for more than 22 times and he had carried the golden howdah 13 times between 1999 and 2011.
