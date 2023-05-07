Mysuru: Dasara veteran tusker Balarama dies

Mysuru: Dasara veteran tusker Balarama dies after suffering from ailment

Balarama was suffering from throat infection and had stopped intake of food and water

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 07 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 22:30 ist
Balarama had participated in Dasara more than 22 times and carried the golden howdah 13 times. Credit: Special Arrangement

Dasara veteran 65-year-old Balarama, who was unwell since a fortnight, breathed his last at Bhimanakatte camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Sunday. 

"Department had taken every effort for his treatment. He was responding well to the treatment, but today unfortunately today was his last day.  His last rites will be performed on Monday at 11am with all respects to him" said Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Deputy Conservator of Forest C Harshakumar. 

According to Harshakumar, Balarama suffered from throat infection and had stopped intake of food and water. They were giving antibiotics and fluids on IV line. They were giving him soft food like banana and watermelon. Since his intake had been less, he had become weak. Veterinarian of NTR Dr Ramesh treated him 

Balarama had participated in Dasara for more than 22 times and he had carried the golden howdah 13 times between 1999 and 2011.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dasara festival
Mysuru
elephant
Karnataka News
nagarahole tiger reserve
balarama

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme

Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme

IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety

IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

 