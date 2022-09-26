Mysuru decked up for Dasara; President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate festivities

The stage is all set for the 412th edition of 'Nada Habba Dasara' in Mysuru, atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the festival during the auspicious time between 9.45 am and 10.05 am.

Chamundi Hill and the temple has turned into a police fortress with all arrangements made as per the protocol.

President Murmu will be accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and others.

A silver chariot with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari has been placed on the dais near the temple, where the festival will be formally inaugurated by the showering of flowers.

