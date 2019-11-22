Mysuru: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor girl

Special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) awarded 10-year imprisonment to a 28-year-old man for raping a minor girl. Mahadev of Doddakoppal from K R Nagar taluk had raped the girl in 2017.

The special court Judge B S Jayashree also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to Special Public Prosecutor B C Shivarudraswamy, Mahadev is married and have two children. The couple were close to the family members of the victim and Mahadev raped the girl repeatedly. The girl delivered a prematured baby at K R Nagar General Hospital.

The child development planning officer ( CDPO) who learnt about the delivery, enquired further and lodged a complaint at K R Nagar police station. The police had submitted a charge sheet against Mahadev.

