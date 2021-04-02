One year on, Old Police Station Road sans repair work

Even after a year of digging the road, for laying underground drainage pipes, there are no signs of asphaltation. The incomplete work has drawn the criticism of the residents of Old Police Station Road in Metagalli, Mysuru.

The road is left neglected since over a year, and the officials concerned have forgotten the asphaltation works. The rising dust and poor road condition is causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents.

The roads in Metagalli and BM Sri Nagar were dug up, to lay underground drainage pipes in November 2019. The road was dug more than five feet deep and the pipes were laid.

The residents complain of thick dust, posing a threat to their health, especially for children and senior citizens. Health complications due to inhaling of the dust, has become a cause for concern.

"The road turned worse during the monsoon last year. Now, with summer setting in, dust has again become a problem, with many complaining of allergic bronchitis. Dust allergy induced chest infection during Covid times has left them confused, if Covid test has to be done," said Ravi, a resident.

Due to the Covid crisis last year, everyone was worried about their safety and are exploring ways to lead their life. Hence, the road issue took a back seat and was left unattended. It has been totally forgotten by the officials concerned.

Kiran, a shopkeeper, said, "The whole shop is covered with dust, with every passing vehicle. The authorities should take measures to take up asphaltation, before the rainy season."

When the issue was brought to the notice of corporator V Ramesh, he assured that the works would be completed soon. "The authorities have been told to water the roads, to minimise the dust. Parts of B M Sri Nagar has been asphalted. The remaining roads, where the UGD pipeline has been laid, is yet to be asphalted. The road has been levelled and the works would be taken up soon," he assured.