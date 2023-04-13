Over 2 acres of forest area burnt in Chamundi hill

Over 2 acres of forest area was burnt near the base of Chamundi hill due to forest fire on Wednesday late evening.

Over 10 Forest Department personnel led by Range Forest Officer Dhanyasri, along with two vehicles of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services have extinguished fire in an operation that lasted over three hours.

"While the area has small shrubs, not much of forest resources (trees) is lost. Yet estimation of exact extent of loss is on," said Dhanyasri.