Over 2 acres of forest area burnt in Chamundi hill

Over 2 acres of forest area was burnt near the base of Chamundi hill due to forest fire on Wednesday late evening.
Over 10 Forest Department personnel led by Range Forest Officer Dhanyasri, along with two vehicles of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services have extinguished fire in an operation that lasted over three hours.
"While the area has small shrubs, not much of forest resources (trees) is lost. Yet estimation of exact extent of loss is on," said Dhanyasri.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks
K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy
Act now to avoid a water crisis
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again
Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries
DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics
Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record