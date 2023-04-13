Over 2 acres of forest area burnt in Chamundi hill

Over 2 acres of forest area burnt in Chamundi hill

A joint operation carried out by the Forest, and Fire and Emergency Services managed to bring the fire under control

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 13 2023, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 13:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Over 2 acres of forest area was burnt near the base of Chamundi hill due to forest fire on Wednesday late evening.

Over 10 Forest Department personnel led by Range Forest Officer Dhanyasri, along with two vehicles of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services have extinguished fire in an operation that lasted over three hours.

"While the area has small shrubs, not much of  forest resources (trees) is lost. Yet estimation of exact extent of loss is on," said Dhanyasri.

