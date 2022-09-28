PFI ban is part of undeclared emergency by BJP, says SDPI

State president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Abdul Majeed said the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisations is a part of the undeclared emergency by the BJP regime.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Majeed said the decision of the Union government is a direct blow to democracy and the rights of the people enshrined in the Constitution.

“Whoever spoke against the wrongs and anti-people policies of the BJP face the threat of arrest and raids. Freedom of speech, protests and organisations have been ruthlessly suppressed against the basic principles of the Constitution. The BJP is misusing investigation agencies and laws to silence the opposition and scare the people from voicing dissent. An undeclared emergency is clearly visible in India,” he said.

Majeed said this is the time that all secular parties and people should commit themselves to oppose the dictatorial regime and save the democracy and values of the Indian Constitution.

‘Political gimmick’

Meanwhile, Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait termed the ban on PFI a political gimmick. “There is a procedure to ban an organisation. The Centre has not followed the norms. They arrest PFI leaders in the afternoon and ban the organisation the next morning. What does it convey?” he asked.

Sait said he would not speak about the ban on PFI, but asked what happened to the inquiry of the arrested persons. “The case of attempt to murder me is not investigated properly. I am not happy with the progress in the case. My family would have been orphaned in the attack. Will the government take responsibility for the attack?” he said.