PM Modi bats for global cooperation to conserve biodiversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, called for an international cooperation/alliance for the protection of biodiversity.

He was speaking after launching the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ (with 97 range countries) at a programme to commemorate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ here.

He said, “Our future is safe when nature is safe. It is the responsibility of entire nation. Biodiversity conservation is not the job of one country, but an universal issue. ”

Modi said, “On World Tiger Day in 2019, I invited for an international alliance in order to prevent poaching and illegal wildlife trade. The ‘big cat alliance’ is an extension of it. It will focus on conserving and building a better eco system for seven major big cats including Tiger, Lion, Cheetah, Jaguar, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma and prevent them from becoming extinct.”

He recalled, “While Cheetahs had become extinct in India over 75 years ago, we brought Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa a few months ago. At Kuno national park, four Cheetahs are born now (last month) after 75 years”. The PM also released the report ‘Status of Tigers in India 2022’ on the occasion.

According to the report, the tiger numbers in the country saw a steady rise from 1,411 in 2006, to 1,706 in 2010; 2,226 in 2014; 2,967 in 2018).

“India occupies 2.4 per cent of the world’s land area, but it contributes to 8 per cent of the known global biodiversity. India is the largest tiger range country in the world. With nearly 30,000 elephants, India is the largest Asiatic elephant range country in the world. India has the world’s largest population of 3,000 single-horn rhinos. India is the only country to have Asiatic lions and their population has increased from 525 in 2015 to 675 in 2020. Leopard population has gone up by 60 per cent in just four years.”

The PM said, “For wildlife to thrive, eco-system must thrive. This is happening in India. While celebrating 75th year of Independence, India added 11 wetlands to its Ramsar sites, taking total to 75. Work to clean rivers like Ganga helped bio-diversity and aquatic species considered endangered have improved.”

“People, especially tribal communities like Bharia from Central India and Warli from Maharashtra, worship nature and animals. Tiger is the vehicle of Goddess Durga and Lord Ayyappa. India’s relationship with tigers dates back to thousands of years. This is evident from 10,000-year-old rock art of tiger in Maharashtra,” the prime minister said.