Portion of Chamundi Hill collapses due to heavy rain

A portion of the Chamundi Hill, leading to Nandi statue, collapsed on Friday due to heavy rains on Thursday night.

Mysuru city and the region has been receiving heavy rains for the last one week, and a portion of the hill, on the stretch leading to Nandi statue has caved in.

Besides, the road has also developed cracks on the stretch at the place near the collapse. The possibilities of land collapse are more, especially if it rains heavily.

The road has been closed for the movement of vehicles for more than a year as there were landslides. It may be mentioned that a portion of the land collapsed a few months ago and today's collapse is just around 100 meters from the earlier collapse.