Rajani Annaiah likely to be Congress candidate for Mysuru Ward 36 bypoll

Congress party is likely to field Rajani Annaiah for Mysuru Ward 36 bypoll.

Handing over the B form to Annaiah, Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday, wished her the best.

He also urged the party leaders to work for Annaiah's victory.

The Court annulled the membership of Rukmini Madegowda of JD(S) as Rajani Annaiah filed a case against her claiming that Madegowda failed to disclosure her asset in her affidavit.