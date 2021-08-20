Rajani Annaiah likely Cong candidate for Mysuru bypoll

Rajani Annaiah likely to be Congress candidate for Mysuru Ward 36 bypoll

The Court annulled the membership of Rukmini Madegowda of JD(S)

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:38 ist
Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress party is likely to field Rajani Annaiah for Mysuru Ward 36 bypoll.

Handing over the B form to Annaiah, Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday, wished her the best.

He also urged the party leaders to work for Annaiah's victory.

The Court annulled the membership of Rukmini Madegowda of JD(S) as Rajani Annaiah filed a case against her claiming that Madegowda failed to disclosure her asset in her affidavit.

Congress
Mysuru
Karnataka
Siddaramaiah

