Three electrocuted in Mysuru's Nilasoge village

Three electrocuted in Mysuru's Nilasoge village

According to sources, they were sprinkling pesticides on crops when the mishap occurred

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, T Narasipur,
  • Nov 06 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 16:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire, that had snapped, at Nilasoge village in the taluk on Sunday. 

Rachaiah (60), his son Harish (32) and Mahadevaswamy (40) are the deceased.

According to sources, they were sprinkling pesticides on crops when the mishap occurred. 

Rachaiah did not notice the snapped electric cable and was electrocuted after coming in contact with it, while Harish and Mahadevaswamy got electrocuted as they rushed to his rescue.

The villagers have alleged the negligence of the CESC officials in the death of three persons. 

MLA Ashwin Kumar and police personnel visited the spot.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
electrocuted

What's Brewing

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

Winsome wine

Winsome wine

A restless ride through life

A restless ride through life

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

 