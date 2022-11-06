Three electrocuted in Mysuru's Nilasoge village

Three persons were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire, that had snapped, at Nilasoge village in the taluk on Sunday.

Rachaiah (60), his son Harish (32) and Mahadevaswamy (40) are the deceased.

According to sources, they were sprinkling pesticides on crops when the mishap occurred.

Rachaiah did not notice the snapped electric cable and was electrocuted after coming in contact with it, while Harish and Mahadevaswamy got electrocuted as they rushed to his rescue.

The villagers have alleged the negligence of the CESC officials in the death of three persons.

MLA Ashwin Kumar and police personnel visited the spot.