Tusker causes panic in Nagapura haadi

The elephant damaged properties, crops and also chased a few residents

Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 06 2021, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A tusker created panic among the residents of Nagapura haadi, adjoining Nagarahole tiger reserve in Hunsur taluk, on Sunday.

The elephant entered the 'haadi' and damaged properties. The tusker also damaged crops and chased a few villagers, who made an attempt to drive away the animal.

According to the villagers, the elephants raid the village often. Earlier, the animals used to raid crops during the night but, now, it is common during the day too.

