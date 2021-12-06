Tusker causes panic in Nagapura haadi

A tusker created panic among the residents of Nagapura haadi, adjoining Nagarahole tiger reserve in Hunsur taluk, on Sunday.
The elephant entered the 'haadi' and damaged properties. The tusker also damaged crops and chased a few villagers, who made an attempt to drive away the animal.
According to the villagers, the elephants raid the village often. Earlier, the animals used to raid crops during the night but, now, it is common during the day too.
