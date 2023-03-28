Unruly bikers terrorise people on Chamundi Hill Road, walkers express concern over safety

Morning walkers on Chamundi Hill, a religious and spiritual centre in the lap of nature, complained on Sunday, that a few groups of youths on two-wheelers, flouting all traffic rules and norms, terrorised them, by whisking past them and shouting in their ears.

Responding quickly to a few complaints and information, Mysuru Police acted swiftly and seized 10 motorbikes. But, the morning walkers complain that there were over a hundred youths, in small groups of five or six two-wheelers, deriving sadistic pleasure, by terrorising the walkers.

‘Minors too’

N Nandini, a former Marketing Management lecturer and an adventure enthusiast, said, “A mob of 70 to 100 youths of a particular community, many of them minors, were on a two-wheeler riding and wheeling spree on the Chamundi Hill roads. I have heard that this happens in other parts of Mysuru too, when this particular community celebrates festivals, more so, during the month-long festival.”

“While I was walking by the Chamundi Hill Road, a group of four youths screamed in my ears and when I almost fell, out of shock, they laughed and mocked at me and left. I felt so helpless. I dialled 100, but there was no response,” she said.

‘Dangerous’

Nandini said, “A few other women walkers, who were accompanying me, also experienced the same kind of horror. Had I fallen, I would have injured my head.”

Shobhana, another victim of the harassment by the bikers on the Chamundi Hill Road, on the same day, said, “People from all sections of the society violate the law and traffic rules, but members of this particular community violate more than others.”

“Triple-riding and above is a norm among them. Wearing of a helmet is a rarity. Riding by minors is rampant. Besides, acrobatics on vehicles is considered common. They have scant regards for others, mainly when they are in groups. Awareness should be created among parents, to rein in their children. The parents should check the company of their children,” she said.

‘Call 112’

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Muthuraj said, “The incidents of rash driving has come to my notice and action has already been taken. Action will be taken against any further violation. The citizens should call 112 for any police assistance.”