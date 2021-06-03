Will quit, Sindhuri to blame: IAS officer Shilpa Nag resigns from civil services

The row over Covid management in Mysuru district, which has been simmering for a while, took a new twist on Thursday with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag offering to quit service, accusing deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri of high-handedness.

Sindhuri, who has been at loggerheads with local politicians, including MP Prathap Simha, has denied Shilpa’s allegations.

IAS officer Nag, who convened an emergency media conference, said, “There is harassment and humiliation by the DC. I have no mental peace, no proper sleep and food for the past one week. I have had enough. I have taken the decision with utmost sorrow. I have written to the Chief Secretary in this regard.”

Nag said, “One should not put the district or city at stake for one’s pride. No district or city should have such an officer. She has been humiliating MCC staff and has threatened to suspend them”.

“Let the DC confront me instead of targeting other MCC officials who have been toiling day and night,” said Nag.

“As of May 31, only two wards of the MCC were under the red zone. But according to the DC’s report on Wednesday, a majority of the wards are shown under red zone. The DC is trying to create panic,” she said.

“The MCC has taken up several initiatives but is being targeted. The district administration is claiming credit for the initiatives,” she said.

“The DC has ordered not to obtain corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. An Assistant Environment Engineer took the initiative to raise funds under CSR. But, he was targeted and the DC is preparing to suspend him, Nag said. When his brother-in-law died, he took only three hours’ leave. The MCC has collected Rs 12.3 crore in the form of equipment, Nag added.

CS to visit Mysuru

According to sources, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar is expected to visit Mysuru on Friday, to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, in a press note in Bengaluru, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar stated that the government will not accept Nag’s resignation under any circumstances. “I will speak to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. Even Shilpa Nag will be convinced to continue in service. Will personally meet her on Friday in Mysuru,” he said.

Denying Nag’s allegations, Sindhuri in a press statement said she was focused on the fight against Covid-19. “In fact, Shilpa Nag had stopped attending Covid-19 review meetings convened by the DC. The MCC was submitting contradictory ward wise Covid figures on new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered a rectification,” she said.

Sindhuri accused Nag of failing to set up Covid Care Centres and said CSR funds meant for the whole district were spent entirely on the MCC.

“Over the last 10 days, Shilpa has been issuing statements to the media against the district administration. A conduct not expected from a Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner,” Sindhuri noted.