New Karnataka CM in 3-4 days: Bommai

The process of appointing a new chief minister for Karnataka will be completed in three to four days, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said.

"There won't be much gap. In the next three four days, this process (of appointing a new CM) will come to an end," he said, amidst continued suspense from the BJP high command over choice of next leader.

While multiple round of discussions over the next Karnataka CM reportedly took place in Delhi, Bommai said that state leaders are yet to have exact information on who would replace outgoing chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Discussions in Delhi will certainly revolve around Karnataka's political situation and the next leader of the state government, he said, responding to a media query.

"But we don't know what exactly the discussions are. When top leaders of the party are deliberating on it, we don't come to know. We don't have any exact information yet," the former Home Minister said.

"Ours is a national party and we have got certain systems in place where decision making will take place at different levels," he said, explaining the process of selecting a new CM. At the state level there is the BJP Legislature Party and the state BJP core committee, above which there was the central core committee and the Parliamentary Board. These are the hierarchial levels to take such decisions, he said.

BJP has appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh as observers to select a new leader for Karnataka government. On whether BJP national president JP Nadda would also visit the state for the process, Bommai said that though there are media reports, "it is not confirmed."

The party will decide what the schedule of the observers will be once they arrive in the state. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Bengaluru on Wednesday evening as central observers while Singh and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel are expected to arrive in the city on Tuesday evening.

He also refused to read much into his name doing rounds in sections of the media as a CM probable. "Daily there are several names doing rounds in the media. Somehow my name has come up today," he said.