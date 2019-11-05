New proposal for Whitefield-Kolar rail line

The state government will send a revised proposal to the Ministry of Railways to complete land acquisition for the 53-km Whitefield-Kolar railway line.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, addressing a review meeting of railway projects in Karnataka with Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, said that the revised proposal would address the problems caused by high land acquisition costs of the project.

The government would extend all support to complete the ongoing and pending railway projects at the earliest, he said, assuring quick land acquisition for these projects. The total area of non-forest land required for these projects is 12,780.97 acres, according to a release.