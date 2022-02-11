Nikhil likely to contest Assembly polls from Ramanagara

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of the JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy, is likely to contest the 2023 Legislative Assembly election from Ramanagara constituency.

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy had announced in Bengaluru that his wife and Ramanagara MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy would not contest the election next time. With this, it is said that the family of the party’s supremo H D Deve Gowda has almost made up its mind to field Nikhil instead of his mother.

There were talks that Nikhil would contest the Assembly election earlier too. He had contested the Lok Sabha election from Mandya in 2019 but was defeated by Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Nikhil is the party’s youth wing president and is active in both Mandya and Ramanagara politics. He is organising the party taking youths into confidence.

Kumaraswamy had contested from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies. He won from both the constituencies but resigned as MLA from Ramanagara. Later, his wife Anitha won the Ramanagara byelection with a huge margin. The Congress leaders had also campaigned for Anitha as the JD(S)-Congress alliance was in power then.

The party feels that it is strong in Ramanagara and Nikhil could easily win the election from there.

