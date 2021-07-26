Nirani returns Bengaluru without meeting BJP top brass

Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani, who was in the national capital for the past few days, left for Bengaluru on Monday after he failed to get an appointment to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nirani, who is also Chief Ministerial aspirant, was camping in the city for the past two days to meet the top brass. However, when top leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president J P Nadda refused to give an appointment, he left for Bengaluru, sources said.

Nirani said he came to Delhi on his private visit and had no plan to meet any leaders.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's younger son, B Y Vijayendra, who was in Delhi for the past three days also left for Bengaluru. He was also learnt to have tried to meet some of the top leaders which could not happen, sources said.

Vijayandra on Friday met BJP National president J P Nadda apparently to convince the party top brass that the meetings of the religious heads with Yediyurappa were not orchestrated by the CM or his loyalists.