No-Confidence motion against Council Chairperson triggers furore in Upper House of Karnataka Legislature

The no-confidence motion against Legislative Council Chairperson K Pratapchandra Shetty moved by the BJP members in the Upper House of state legislature created a furore and resulted in the adjournment of the House for an hour on Wednesday.

Ayanur Manjunath, senior BJP MLC along with other members urged the Chair to consider their notice to move 'No-Confidence' motion against the Chairperson. However, Congress MLCs present in the House opposed the move paving way for a heated argument between leaders of both the parties. Intervening in the debate, the chairperson announced that he would consult legal experts for an opinion on the matter before arriving at a conclusion and adjourned the House for an hour.

Buoyed by the success in the recently held polls to the Upper House by winning all the four-seats, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party and was hopeful of dislodging the Council chairperson with the support of JDS(S) MLCs. Accordingly, the members, as per the rule, had given a notice 14-days prior to the commencement of the Winter session.

BJP members were upset that despite the prior notice, the 'No Confidence' motion was not included in the day's proceedings by the officials.