No plan for Sharavathy underground project: KSE

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Saturday that no survey had been conducted for Sharavathy underground pumped storage project and the government would not allow the implementation of such a project.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he made it clear that the government has not granted permission for the project. The reports that experts came by air to inspect the project site and that the survey work is in progress are far from truth.

The government would not allow for the execution of the project and he would not support it also, the minister said.

He said environmentalists have urged the government not to implement any new project in Sharavathy valley as it would cause damage to the ecology.

“Save Sharavathy Valley campaign has already commenced. People of Sharavathy valley are facing many challenges and many are yet to get compensation for giving away their land and houses for the construction of Linganamakki dam,” he said.

Replying to a query on the project aimed at drawing water from River Sharavathy to Bengaluru, he said he is not aware of any such project. But he would not allow for the implementation of such a project. Drawing water from Sharavathy to Bengaluru is not a joke and it is not feasible also, Eshwarappa said.