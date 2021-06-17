Now Karnataka govt teachers to maintain student profiles

The teachers working with government schools in the state need to maintain individual ‘profiles’ for every child this academic year.

This is part of the fresh directions issued to the teachers from the department of public instruction to improve the quality of education and also to keep track of children during that particular academic year.

According to officials from the department, maintenance of child profiles has been made mandatory following the issues faced by the department while promoting children between class 1 and 9 without conducting examinations or any form of assessment.

“Other boards are having assessments done for their children. But in state board schools, specially government schools, there is no such exercise done. The lack of periodical assessment is one of the major issues while promoting the students. Considering this difficulty, we have asked the teachers to maintain profiles of children both in manual and digital form,” said a senior official of the department.

As explained by officials, the profiles of children not just include their personal information. It will be more about academic activities conducted by the school in each subject.

“Even if they are given a small dictation, that should be included in the profile. This is basically to assess the child’s learning level at the end of the academic year while promoting them to next grade,” the official said.

From the 2021-22 academic year, the teachers have to upload and keep all academic activities-related documents of all children in all subjects and assess them under continuous comprehensive evaluation and upload the results on the students’ achievement tracking system (SATS) on a timely basis.

This applies to all grades from 1 to 10. However, teachers feel it is double work for them as many children, specially in rural areas, are not accessible and it will be difficult to reach them physically due to the pandemic situation.