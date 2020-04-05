One-week revision classes for SSLC students

SSLC students will have to attend one-week revision classes before appearing for their annual examination this year. The examination, scheduled to begin on March 27 have been deferred in view of COVID-19 scare.

"In an effort to bring the students back into the examination mode, one week revision classes will be held at the schools across the state, before conducting the SSLC exams as per the new timetable," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said here on Sunday. He added that new timetable would be announced reviewing the situation after April 14. 

