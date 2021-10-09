Overnight showers pour misery on Kalyana Karnataka

Sharp showers in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday left most of the residential areas in Raichur and Kalaburagi waterlogged, affecting the normal life.

In Raichur town alone, more than 300 families in low-lying Siyatalab, Bandargalli, Sukhani Colony, LBS Nagar and several slum areas were affected badly after the overnight rain, coupled with poor drainage system, led to a deluge-like situation.

Hundreds spent a sleepless night trying to salvage food grains and other essential commodities after rainwater gushed into their homes.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi city and parts of the district experienced downpour on Friday night. Rain continued to pour till the early hours of Saturday. The overnight showers damaged several houses and left vast tracts of agriculture land waterlogged.

Showers caused severe hardships to traders as water gushed into the shops at Super Market, Shahbazaar and commercial complexes at Chowk.

Reservoirs in Kalaburagi district have been receiving good inflow following a sustained wet weather in the region. With Mullamari river reaching a danger mark, huge volume water is being released from Nagaral and Chandrampalli reservoirs.

With catchments receiving good rainfall, Tungabhadra reservoir has come alive. Several monuments in world heritage centre Hampi, including Purandara Mantapa, Vijayanagar-era foot bridge, bath ghat and Kodanadarama Temple, have gone under floodwater after 65,000 cusec of water was released TB dam downstream on Saturday.

Elderly man dies in wall collapse

Meanwhile, heavy rain has brought both misery and joy in Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru districts. While the Friday night rain filled the water bodies in the parched region, it also damaged houses, road infrastructure and crops in Bagepalli and Chintamani taluks of Chikkaballapur district.

A 60-year-old man died after a wall of a cattle shed collapsed on him at Muddapur near Cheluru. Ugraiah of Huchchrangappana Hatti is the victim.

An elderly couple, however, had a narrow escape when their house collapsed at Madappalli in Bagepalli taluk.

Many check dams, lakes and tanks have breached. The farmers in the region fear that the high moisture level might adversely impact the yield of vegetables, guava, grapes and flower plants.

Incessant rain has infused life into Uttara Pinakini river in Gauribidanur taluk.

Parts of Tumakuru district, including the city and Koratagere taluk, have been experiencing spells of moderate rain since Friday evening.

