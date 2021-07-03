Person ends life by self-immolation in Belagavi

A person who was deeply hurt after suffering injuries to both legs in an accident reportedly ended his life by self-immolation in his agriculture land at Honga village in Belagavi taluk.

Incident came to the fore on Saturday.

He has been identified as Balaram Yallappa Anandache (52).

Family members informed police that Balaram had been hurt due to injuries suffered in the accident. He had been out on Friday afternoon and did not return home. He ended life by in their agriculture lands.

Kakati police are investigating.