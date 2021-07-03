Person ends life by self-immolation in Belagavi

Person ends life by self-immolation in Belagavi

DHNS 
DHNS , Belagavi,
  • Jul 03 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 23:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A person who was deeply hurt after suffering injuries to both legs in an accident reportedly ended his life by self-immolation in his agriculture land at Honga village in Belagavi taluk.

Incident came to the fore on Saturday.

He has been identified as Balaram Yallappa Anandache (52). 

Family members informed police that Balaram had been hurt due to injuries suffered in the accident. He had been out on Friday afternoon and did not return home. He ended life by in their agriculture lands.

Kakati police are investigating.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Suicide
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines

Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

 