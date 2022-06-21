PM Modi leads mass International Day of Yoga celebrations from Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace on Tuesday and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver.

Modi said that Yoga brings peace to the people, the society, the nation and to the universe and a problem-solver for the universe.

He was addressing participants at the International Day of Yoga (IDY) before a mass yoga demonstration organised at Mysuru Palace premises. He said earlier, the symbol of Yoga was limited to places of spiritual centres and traditional nooks but today is seen in every corner of the world.

“The saints and the gurus have said Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals but for society. Yoga brings peace to our nations, the world and to our universe. This must feel extreme to someone but Indians have answered it with the simple mantra ‘Yat pinde tat brahmande’. The whole universe starts from our body and soul. The universe starts from us and Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness,” he said, adding that it starts with self-awareness and proceeds to awareness of the world

“When we become aware of ourselves and our world, it begins to spot the things that need to be changed both in ourselves and in our world. These may be individual's lifestyle problems or global challenges like climatic change and international conflict. Yoga makes us conscious, competent and millions of people with common consciousness and consciences and inner peace will create an environment of global peace. This is how yoga can connect people, countries and this is how yoga can become a problem solver for all of us,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said Yoga is not limited to any individual and is for humanity. Thus, this year's theme is 'Yoga for Humanity', he added. Yoga has become a ‘VishwaKarma’, work of the world.

He also said that the Ayush Ministry and the state government have taken up an initiative ‘The Digital Yoga Exhibition’, which will showcase latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and the members of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar shared the dais with the Prime Minister.

This year the International Day of Yoga saw many firsts -- the ‘Guardian Ring’ yoga demonstration by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dasara Grounds.

The Prime Minister also walked through ‘The Digital Yoga Exhibition’ at the Dasara Exhibition ground. Modi was accompanied by the Governor and the Chief Minister. The digital yoga exhibition consists of 146 stalls showcasing recent technologies , the history and wisdom of Yoga among others.