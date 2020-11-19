Post-Covid norms: DH-Manipal Hospitals webinar today

Post-Covid norms: DH-Manipal Hospitals webinar today

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, Bengaluru, DHNS , Bengaluru, DHNS,
  • Nov 19 2020, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 00:51 ist

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Covid pandemic has affected the lives of lakhs of students, families and communities across the world.

While the whole of the country is gradually resuming activities that were put on hold, concerns and panic have gripped parents, teachers and children as schools and colleges are set to reopen after a gap of eight months.

Allaying the fears of the parents, students and to throw light on the dos and don’ts for parents and children to follow while going to school and college, Deccan Herald, in association with Manipal Hospitals, has organised a webinar— Preparedness Post-Covid: Parents and Kids - on November 19 from 5 pm to 6 pm. The interested can register for the webinar by clicking on the link https://tinyurl.com/y57d4nco. The registration closes at 1 pm.

Deccan-Herald-Manipal Hospials
webinar

