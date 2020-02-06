Post-expansion, Lingayats, Vokkaligas dominate Cabinet

More than half of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, which was expanded Thursday, now comprises ministers belonging to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, two of the state’s dominant groups.

In the 28-member Cabinet now, there are nine Lingayats, who are traditionally identified as the BJP’s core support base. The tally of Vokkaligas is seven, a first for the saffron party. This could help the BJP’s prospects, going forward, as Vokkaligas, especially in the Old Mysuru region, are divided in their support between the JD(S) and the Congress.

The induction of 10 newly elected legislators as ministers could come as a shot in the arm for Yediyurappa, who will now claim to have an upper hand within the Cabinet. All 10 were earlier with the Congress and JD(S), and they jumped ship, counting on Yediyurappa’s words. Yediyurappa has kept his promise of rewarding them with ministerial positions.

Significantly, Yediyurappa’s Cabinet now has seven ministers representing Bengaluru - Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Housing Minister V Somanna, are now joined by new entrants S T Somashekhar, B A Basavaraja (Byrathi) and K Gopalaiah.

Belagavi comes second with four representatives - Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle, with Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shrimant Patil, the new ministers.

Over a dozen districts remain unrepresented in the Cabinet, including five of the six districts in the backward Kalyana Karnataka region. Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan from Bidar is the only one from this region. In fact, BJP MLAs from this region were up in arms seeking more representation in the Cabinet.

Originally, it was planned to induct three more “native” BJP MLAs alongside the 10 migrants. One of them was to be C P Yogeeshwara, who played a key role in weaning away the Congress-JD(S) legislators. However, this was put on hold as it is said that Yediyurappa was not keen on inducting Yogeeshwara, because he lost the 2018 Assembly polls. Another ministerial hopeful was Aravind Limbavali, and it is said that Yediyurappa was not keen on his induction as well.

The only “native” BJP leader the CM was keen to induct was 8-time legislator Umesh Katti, but could not. Yediyurappa reiterated on Thursday that Katti’s turn will come. “He will certainly be made a minister 100%,” Yediyurappa said. There are six more berths vacant in the Cabinet, that has a sanctioned strength of 34.