Power dues: Govt engg colleges, polytechnics hit

The principals of some of the colleges have requested the authorities not to disconnect power supply till October 16

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2021, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 01:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Government-run engineering and polytechnic colleges in the state are in the dark with their power supply disconnected for failing to clear electricity dues. This has put students to hardship in the midst of their exams.

The principals of some of the colleges have requested the authorities not to disconnect power supply till October 16 in the interest of students who are preparing for their exams. A few principals have also brought this to the notice of the higher education department.

According to information available from the colleges, electricity bills have been due since April 2021 and it is not the first time the colleges are facing the problem. The principal of a government engineering college told DH, “The department doesn’t clear dues for more than six months and every time we have to struggle.”

“Examinations are going on. How can we conduct practical classes? Some colleges even lack ventilation and are struggling to manage theory examinations as there are no power backups,” said a principal of a polytechnic college.

The pending bills range from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. In Benglauru alone one of the colleges has outstanding dues of Rs 6 lakh, according to sources. The state has 14 government engineering colleges and 85 government polytechnics. 

“Despite bringing it to the notice of authorities, there is no relief and we principals have to beg authorities at electricity supply companies to restore power,” said a principal from a college.

DH repeatedly tried in vain to reach out to P Pradeep, Commissioner for Higher Education and Technical Education Department. The commissioner did not respond to the calls and messages.

