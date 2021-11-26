Prof K S Narayanacharya passe away

Prof K S Narayanacharya, the cultural critic who spoke authoritatively on many issues connected to literature, culture and heritage of Karnataka and India, died at the age of 89 late on Thursday night.

Narayanacharya was famous for his discourses on Ramayana in Kannada, English, Sanskrit and Tamil languages with many referring to him as 'Ramayanacharya' in recognition of his brilliance. In addition, he was well versed in Vedas, Mahabharatha and the traditions of Sanatana Dharma on which he wrote extensively.

He is survived by his wife, son and three daughters.

Arrangements were made for people to pay last respects till 1 pm on Friday. His last rites were performed at T R Mills at Chamarajpet at 5 pm.

Born to K N Srinivasa Deshikachar and Ranganayakamma in 1933 at Kanakanahalli in Bengaluru district, Narayanacharya obtained a BSc from Maharaja's College in Mysuru and a Master's degree in English Literature. He received a PhD for the thesis 'The Influence of Indian Philosophy on the Poetry of W B Yeats and T S Eliot'.

He taught English at Karnatak College, Dharwad, where he went on to become principal. He was honoured with the 'Valmiki Award' during the World Ramayana Conference. The Karnataka State Open University honoured him with DLitt. He also received many awards from different organisations.