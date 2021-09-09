Publicise Covid treatment charges widely, HC tells state

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the state government to take steps to give publicity about the rates of treatment for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals.
A division bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar said it will be ideal if publicity is given affixing the banners on state transport buses.
The bench was hearing a batch of petitions on issues surrounding Covid-19. It was submitted that due to lack of awareness among the public, certain private hospitals are charging in excess of the prices fixed by the government. The bench directed the state government to place on record how the suggestions for publicity have been implemented.
Meanwhile, the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) assured the court that the advisory issued on Ganesha festival would be strictly implemented. The government advocate also assured that travel advisory for persons traveling from Kerala will also be implemented strictly. The bench said that all officers at ward levels in Bengaluru will have to strictly implement the advisory.
The court was informed that the state would receive around 22.5 lakh doses of vaccines for the month of September. It was also stated that the state would require 1,200 MT of oxygen in case of a third wave, as severe as the second wave.
