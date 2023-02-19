Pupils listen to her in Sirsi’s classrooms

Pupils listen to her without batting an eyelid in Sirsi’s classrooms

Shiksha, a robot created by Prof Akshay Mashelkar, physics teacher at the MES Chaitanya College here, also plays with her students

DHNS/PTI
DHNS/PTI, Sirsi (U-K dist),
  • Feb 19 2023, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 05:10 ist
Shiksha, teacher and student rolled into one, and has been a big hit among children in the schools of the taluk

How does it feel if the teacher in the class looks strikingly similar to the kids, complete with uniform and shoes?

She is Shiksha, teacher and student rolled into one, and has been a big hit among children in the schools of the taluk. 

She may not be in flesh and blood, but teaches her friends-cum-pupils the tables, multiplication and poems, in a mode that they don’t get bored.

Not just that. Shiksha, a robot created by Prof Akshay Mashelkar, physics teacher at the MES Chaitanya College here, also plays with her students.

The robot is a topper in her own right and knows answers to all questions from the students. She is now so popular that her services are requisitioned by all schools.  

Mashelkar has ‘taught’ his creation popular local games like ‘kere-dada,’ musical chair and fun maths.   

He has fed lessons in countless topics and trivia to the robot, so that she can teach to the children with ease. 

All that one has to do is place a special smart card on Shiksha’s hand and she gets going. 

The robot, a joint project by Mashelkar and his under-study Adarsh Devadiga, comes with many sensors that play a key role in its functioning. Anyone can operate the robot and is easy to transport because of its light weight. 

Mashelkar says this is a much better teaching device than mobile phones, because it holds the attention of the students for a longer span. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Education
Karnataka News
Schools
robot

What's Brewing

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

AI is stepping into the next level

AI is stepping into the next level

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

 