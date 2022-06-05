Rajya Sabha polls: BJP confident of winning 3 seats

BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh said that the party was confident that all its three candidates would secure wins in the Rajya Sabha polls.

While BJP nominees Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-turned-politician Jaggesh will win by the sheer strength of BJP numbers in the Legislative Assembly, another candidate Lehar Singh is also tipped to secure a victory.

“MLAs will vote for our candidate based on the achievements of the Central government under Narendra Modi and the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government”, he said.

He also hit out at the Congress for criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that people would teach it a lesson for insulting the revered organisation.

“The Congress party has ‘lost its mind’. They are confused. That is the reason why they are getting wiped out,” Singh said. “Negative remarks against a revered organisation like RSS - which is working for the welfare of the people and unity of the nation - had led to Congress’ downfall.”

When organisations like the RSS are insulted, people humiliate the Congress and wipe it out, he added.

Outreach programme

Singh said that the BJP would hold rallies in every district to highlight the achievements of the eight years of Modi government. BJP workers will visit every house in villages as part of its outreach programme.