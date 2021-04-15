Ramzan: Large gatherings at mosques banned

The state government has issued guidelines to be followed by mosques during Ramzan, an auspicious month for Muslims.

A circular said that all mosques inside containment zones will remain closed and large gatherings at mosques have been prohibited.

It has also recommended staggered entry of visitors to mosques, apart from disinfection of the mosque at regular intervals.

The circular by Minority Welfare, Wakf and Hajj Secretary P Manivannan advised persons above 60 years, persons with comorbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 to stay at home and not participate in rituals at mosques.

Read | Karnataka Deputy CM Narayan, D K Shivakumar join chorus against lockdown

Devotees are advised to break their fast at their homes and come to masjid only for prayers, do not bring any food items inside the masjid for any reason. “Taraweeh namaz (special prayers offered during Ramzan) shall be performed by taking all the precautions mentioned and if possible two/three jamat (a group offering prayers) can be made,” it said.

Any shops, stalls or cafeteria outside and within the premises of the mosque will have to adhere to social distancing norms.

Standard operating procedure on suspected or confirmed cases of Covid is also detailed in the circular. After the patient is shifted to a facility from the mosque, “a risk assessment shall be undertaken by the district health authority and accordingly further action is initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection,” the circular said.

Disinfection of the mosque should be carried out after Taraweeh Namaz and at regular intervals. Any group religious activity apart from prayers will not be allowed at the mosque. Based on the number of devotees offering prayers at any given time, arrangements should be made for one or more jamath.

“The management committee is responsible to ensure that these guidelines are strictly adhered to. Every masjid shall form a Covid-19 safety committee to implement and monitor the guidelines...” the circular said. Any violation of the guidelines will attract the punitive provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, it added.