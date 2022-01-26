Rich folk art, handicraft shine in Karnataka's Republic Day tableau

From skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures to hand-woven sarees, Karnataka's rich tradition of handicrafts was on grand display at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

A massive Asiatic elephant sculpted from Mysuru rosewood with ivory inlay carvings, eye-catching Bidriware, bronze statues and lacquerware toys from Channapatna were the highlights of the tableau which was titled 'Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'.

The tableau also featured Kamaladevi Chhatopadhyay, the acclaimed freedom fighter from Karnataka, who is also hailed as the 'mother of traditional handicrafts in India'. She was seen offering 'baagina' that includes a sandal box, peacock shaped lamp pots and banana fibre bags from Sandur, among others.

Terracota, sandalwood carving and the art of ivory carving is unique to Karnataka and the state government was making special efforts to ensure that the 55,000 artisans in the state get access to markets in the digital age, officials said.

Also Read — India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot part of IAF tableau

Karnataka was the only state from southern India whose tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade. The tableau showcased 16 traditional handicraft products that have received the Geographical Indicator tag.

The coastal traditions of the state also found a place on the tableau in the form of Yakshagana models and bronze face masks used in 'bhootha aradhane' (devil worship). The tableau was designed by a team of 100 artists, led by art director Shashidhar Adapa. A minute-long special song, praising the state's folk arts and craft, was also composed by music director Praveen Rao for the tableau.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: