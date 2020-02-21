Rs 5 lakh in Vishwesha Teertha’s name for Mandir

Rs 5 lakh in Vishwesha Teertha’s name for Mandir

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan ,
  • Feb 21 2020, 22:42pm ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2020, 22:51pm ist
Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami said on Thursday that Rs 5 lakh would be donated in the name of late Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It will be the first donation, he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “There is no idea on the estimated cost for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Hence, there is no target for collecting funds. Once a bank account is opened, the details would be published. The devotees can donate Re 1 to Rs 1 crore”, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami
Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Ram temple
Pejawar Mutt Seer
Comments (+)
 