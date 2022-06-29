Samiti demands Nagesh's removal

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 08:06 ist
School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH Photo

The Vishwamanava Krantikari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti has demanded the removal of School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh and the arrest of Textbook Revision Committee chief Rohith Chakrathirtha.

In a statement, the Samiti said that it has passed a resolution to continue its protest against the revised textbooks. "Though the government had issued corrections, the textbooks revised by Rohith Chakrathirtha will destroy the future of one generation as he tried to impose his ideology and Brahminism. We demand the government to withdraw the textbooks immediately," it said.

The Samiti had staged a massive protest at the Freedom Park recently, demanding the withdrawal of the new textbooks. 

B C Nagesh
Karnataka

