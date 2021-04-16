SC stays HC order quashing transfer of KAS officer

SC stays HC order quashing transfer of KAS officer on Jarkiholi's letter

SC ssued notice to the state government on a plea by Karnataka Administrative Service officer S Nissar Ahammed

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS ,
  • Apr 16 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:44 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court's order which quashed transfer of S Nissar Ahammed as Regional Joint Director of land records of Belagavi.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Krishna Murari issued notice to the state government on a plea by Karnataka Administrative Service officer Ahammed against the HC's order which restricted his posting to Belagavi for five years apparently irked over recommendation of his posting made by then Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Senior advocate Basava Prabhu Patil and advocate Chinmay Deshpande, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the High Court by its judgement on February 22, failed to adhere to the apex court's previous judgement wherein it had been clearly stated that the courts cannot impose its own decision in matters of transfer of government employees.

They claimed the petitioner's posting on promotion made on September 16, 2020 was in accordance with the transfer guidelines of June 7, 2013.

The counsel also contended that the High Court erred in treating the letter by then Water Resource Minister and then district incharge made in the interest of general public and administration, as colourable exercise of power.

The petition also claimed the High Court failed to see that the petitioner though promoted on August 24, 2020 as Joint Director was left without posting for 23 days.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramesh Jarkiholi
Karnataka
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 