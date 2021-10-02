Sculptor B S Yogiraj no more

Sculptor B S Yogiraj no more

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Oct 02 2021, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 06:52 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Renowned sculptor B S Yogiraj died Thursday succumbing to injuries caused by a two-wheeler accident.

According to sources, Yogiraj was bounding T Narasipur when he fell off the bike and sustained severe injuries in his head. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Yogiraj was a renowned sculptor. He had carved Yoganarasimha Swamy idol measuring 7.5 foot at Saligrama, Siddalingeshwara Swamy idol at Yediyuru, Shivabalayogi idol in Bengaluru, Venkateshwar idol measuring 8 ft, 7.5 ft statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Agriculture varsity in Bengaluru.

Yogiraj is also a recepient of 'Amarashilpi Jakanachari ' award. Kannada and Culture department instituted the award on him in 2019-20. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the award recently.

Karnataka
Accident

