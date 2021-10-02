Sculptor B S Yogiraj no more

Renowned sculptor B S Yogiraj died Thursday succumbing to injuries caused by a two-wheeler accident.
According to sources, Yogiraj was bounding T Narasipur when he fell off the bike and sustained severe injuries in his head. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.
Yogiraj was a renowned sculptor. He had carved Yoganarasimha Swamy idol measuring 7.5 foot at Saligrama, Siddalingeshwara Swamy idol at Yediyuru, Shivabalayogi idol in Bengaluru, Venkateshwar idol measuring 8 ft, 7.5 ft statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Agriculture varsity in Bengaluru.
Yogiraj is also a recepient of 'Amarashilpi Jakanachari ' award. Kannada and Culture department instituted the award on him in 2019-20. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the award recently.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?
West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos
Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births
Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs
Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale
In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training
How climate change is making the Earth less bright
N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong
Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians