Services at Karnataka's Kukke Subrahmanya Temple begin

All services at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple will begin from September 14 with adhrerance to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Accordingly, arrangements have been made for 'Sarpa Samskara', 'Naga Prathishte', 'Ashlesha Bali' and other service offerings in the temple.

Meals and prasadam will be provided to those who take part in the sevas. The temple will be open to devotees from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 8 pm.

Only 30 Sarpa Samskara and Ashlesha Bali sevas will be performed in the temple in a day. The devotees have to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while performing the sevas. Ashlesha Bali seva will be performed in the morning.

Those who wish to perform Sarpa Samskara will be allowed to stay in the temple guest house for two days. The place where the seva is performed will be sanitised after the seva.

All the devotees will be tested using thermal scanning and will be given sanitiser prior to the performing of the sevas, a press release from the temple said.