Seven IPS officers transferred

In yet another reshuffle of state bureaucracy, the state government on Monday ordered the transfer of seven IPS officers.

Senior IPS officer Dr A Parashiva Murthy has been posted as ADG and Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru City. ADGP M A Saleem has been posted as ADG, Administration, Bengaluru.

Similarly, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr P S Harsha has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda has been transferred as DIG and Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bengaluru City. Ravi D Channannavar is transferred to Bengaluru Rural district as superintendent of police. DCP (Crime), Bengaluru S Girish has been posted as Commandant, 9th Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police while Kuldeep Kumar Jain has been posted as DCP, Crime, Bengaluru.