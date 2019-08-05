Seven IPS officers transferred

  • Aug 05 2019, 23:34pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 00:11am ist

In yet another reshuffle of state bureaucracy, the state government on Monday ordered the transfer of seven IPS officers.

Senior IPS officer Dr A Parashiva Murthy has been posted as ADG and Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru City. ADGP M A Saleem has been posted as ADG, Administration, Bengaluru.

    Similarly, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr P S Harsha has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City  Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda has been transferred as DIG and Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bengaluru City. Ravi D Channannavar is transferred to Bengaluru Rural district as superintendent of police. DCP (Crime), Bengaluru S Girish has been posted as Commandant, 9th Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police while Kuldeep Kumar Jain has been posted as DCP, Crime, Bengaluru.

 

