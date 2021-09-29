Shivram Karanth layout: SC asks Karnataka govt, BDA to inform on steps taken for acquisition of land

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Karnataka government and the Bangalore Development Authority to inform it within two weeks on steps taken to acquire lands meant for formation of Dr Shivram Karanth layout in the city.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna noted that the layout plan produced by the BDA on August 30, 2021 pointed out that several pockets of land have not been notified for acquisition, "which will hamper the planned development and the connectivity within it".

The court directed the Commissioner, BDA, personally present during virtual hearing to send a proposal for acquisition of these lands to the state government within two weeks and submit complete details of the lands left out from acquisition for the formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in its next status peport.

It also ordered the state government to issue preliminary notification proposing to acquire these lands for the formation of the layout within four weeks from the date of receipt of the details of the lands left out from acquisition from the BDA.

The court also told the Commissioner, BDA, to file a complete status report in respect of the Peripheral Ring Road right from its inception.

The owner of certain extent of land, notified for acquisition for formation of the layout, filed an application stating some portion of his land has been notified for acquisition for the formation of Peripheral Ring Road which has yet not been developed though the implementation of this project was approved by the state government on September 20, 2013. He claimed non-implementation of the scheme has adversely affected his right to claim compensation.

"The formation of the layout and construction of Peripheral Ring Road has huge financial implications and needs to be discussed in the Board meeting. Therefore, BDA is directed to hold the board meetings from time to time to discuss all these issues along with other subjects," the court directed.

It also noted it was clear from the layout plan produced by the BDA on August 30, 2021 that the proposed ring road passed through the said layout at two places. Some portion of the road passed through the boundary of the layout and also provided for the connectivity to it and was also within the layout.

Meanwhile, Prabhuling K.Navadgi, Advocate General appearing for the Karnataka government, assured the top court that Dr H R Shantharajanna would be re-transferred to his original position of Engineer Member, Engineering Section of the Bangalore Development Authority within a day.

The top court has been examining compliance of its judgement passed on August 3, 2018, directing the Bangalore Development Authority not to drop the land acquisition from the proposed layout in 2008.

