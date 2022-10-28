Siddaramaiah asks top brass to finalise poll candidates

Siddaramaiah asks Congress top brass to finalise poll candidates

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2022, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 09:35 ist
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “The State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Congress

What's Brewing

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

 