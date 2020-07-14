State registers a record 87 Covid-19 deaths

The state reported a record 87 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 842. Fifty six fatalities were reported from Bengaluru alone. As many as 2,496 cases were reported on the day.

The state's mortality rate stands at 1.82% and the state capital's is 1.63%. Six patients have died due to non-Covid causes so far in the state.

Ballari reported five deaths, and Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Bagalkot reported four deaths each. According to the dates of deaths provided by the state health department on Tuesday in the daily bulletin, the deaths happened over a period of 12 days from July 2 to July 14. There is no explanation as to why it takes so long for a death to be included in the bulletin.

Out of these 87 deaths, four patients died at their residence and one was brought dead. All fatalities were cases of SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) or ILI (influenza-like illness), one is a contact of a previously diagnosed patient, and another patient's contact is under tracing. The youngest among Tuesday's reported fatalities was a 35-year-old man and the oldest was a 90-year-old man.

All of them showed symptoms of fever, cough, and breathlessness, and all had co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, ischemic heart disease, carcinoma, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease barring 18 patients who had no co-morbidities.

As on Tuesday, there were 540 patients in the ICU, 317 in Bengaluru. Out of the 25,839 active cases,15,052 are in the capital.