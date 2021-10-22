State rolls out free pneumococcal vaccine drive for infants

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday launched pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) for infants, as part of the universal vaccination programme.

“This vaccine, which protects children from pneumonia and meningitis, will be administered on a war footing,” he said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the PCV to be administered to children in three doses (at one-and-a-half month, three-and-a-half month and ninth month) would be given free of cost, under the universal immunisation programme.

‘Covid vax target’

Speaking at a programme organised to mark 100 crore doses of Covid vaccine administered in the country, at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences here, Bommai said that the Health & Family Welfare Department had been given a target of increasing the anti-Covid vaccination coverage of first dose from existing 83% to 90%, and of second dose from existing 38% to 70% for eligible persons in the state, by December 31.

‘52L missed 2nd dose’

Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the due date for the second dose of the vaccine was over for 52 lakh people, and the government is trying to get them vaccinated fully, by contacting them. The state has over 60 lakh vaccines in stock, he added.