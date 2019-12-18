Stucco on Hampi moola Virupaksha temple broken

A stucco figurine on the gopura of the moola (original) Virupaksha Temple at the Unesco World Heritage site was found broken on Wednesday.

The head of the woman figurine was found below the mantap. The stuccos were given a facelift when the renovation of Bhistappaiah Gopura of Virupaksha Temple complex was taken up. It is alleged, the figurine was damaged due to sub-standard work.

ASI Superintendent (Hampi Circle) P Kalimuttu told DH, "The stucco, made of a mix of brick, lime and mortar, was renovated only three years back. The reason for disintegration of the stucco was not known. Monkey menace is rampant in the mantaps. Monkeys may have wreaked havoc on the stucco," he said. He added, the ASI officials will soon take up the repair of the artwork.