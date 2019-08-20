Swearing-in Snippets

Madhuswamy’s ‘CM’ gaffe

Chikkanayakanahalli legislator J C Madhuswamy walked up the dais at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan amid deafening cheers by his supporters.

But the new minister soon left the audience in splits with a slip of the tongue. Instead of saying “minister”, Madhuswamy ended up saying, “chief minister”. Realizing his gaffe, Madhuswamy smirked, apologized and moved on. Some joked that Madhuswamy only uttered what he desires.

Banjara MLA makes ceremony colourful

Aurad legislator Prabhu Chauhan became the centre of attraction as he walked into Raj Bhavan decked up in the traditional, colourful Banjara dress and an oversized headwear. Chauhan is known to lack proficiency in Kannada, but he took oath in Kannada. The oath itself was apparently written in Marathi to help him read.

‘In the name of God’

All 17 ministers swore in the name of God, but some added their personal touch to it.

Govindaraj Nagar MLA V Somanna swore on ‘Basavadi Pramukharu’ whereas Aurad MLA Prabhu Chauhan swore on ‘Mata Jagamda’ and ‘Sant Sevalal’. Some pious ministers also touched Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s feet, seeking his blessings.

No Jarkiholis in this Cabinet

The Jarkiholis have been a part of every Cabinet since 2004, but not any more. Well, at least for now.

While Satish Jarkiholi was minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition headed by Dharam Singh, Balachandra Jarkiholi was minister during the H D Kumaraswamy-led BJP-JD(S) coalition.

Subsequently, Balachandra was the first victim of 'Operation Kamala' in 2008 and was inducted into the Yediyurappa-led government. Under the Congress government between 2013 and 2018, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Satish were ministers. Ramesh and Satish were ministers in the Congress-JD(S) coalition that lasted 14 months. Balachandra expressed confidence that one of the brothers will become a minister in Yediyurappa Cabinet.