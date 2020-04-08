SWR runs 2 specials for staffers on Hubballi-Harihar route

The South Western Railway (SWR) is running two special trains between Hubballi and Harihar for the travel of its employees to work every day.

One of the trains, with two bogies and an engine, leaves Hubballi at 6.30 am and reaches Harihar at 9 am, covering a distance of 131 km.

In the return direction, the train leaves Harihar at 6.15 pm and reaches Hubballi at 8.45 pm. About 70 employees – station masters, pointsmen, engineers and gangmen - travel on these trains daily boarding and deboarding at Kundgol, Savanur, Haveri, Ranebennur and other stations (a total of 12) on the way.

The running of the two trains requires 2,000 litres of diesel, costing Rs 1.4 lakh for the Railways each day.

Ten litres of diesel is consumed each time a train halts and restarts. The train has to halt even if there is one staffer boarding or deboarding.

The employees, who usually travel in passenger trains by showing their passes, had been using private vehicles after the lockdown was announced on March 24.

But the police used to stop them midway and create problems, despite showing the identity cards. Special trains started running after the matter was brought to the notice of the higher authorities.

Initially, the special train service started between Bengaluru and Sampige via Tumakuru. The Hubballi-Harihar service started on March 31.

The Railways spent Rs 11 lakh on diesel for the Hubballi-Harihar service between March 31 and April 7.

A total of 35 trains ran on the stretch daily before the lockdown came into effect. Presently, five to six goods trains ply on this stretch daily. Railways staffers say they have to be on duty every day, irrespective of the number of trains running.