1,000 electric charging stations planned in Karnataka

The government will set up 1,000 electric charging stations in the state, including 500 in Bengaluru, to encourage adoption of electric vehicles, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said on Saturday.

Speaking at a workshop on e-mobility, the minister said setting up e-charging stations has gathered pace thanks to public-private partnership.

"The state has 136 e-charging stations. Another 172 will be set up in the next phase. In Bengaluru, 152 will be set up under FAME II scheme and the remaining will come up through agreements with different companies," he said.

G Kumar Naik, additional chief secretary, Energy department, said upgrading the grid network was necessary to cater to the varied demands.

During the interactive session, president of Bangalore Apartment Federations, Nagaraj Rao urged the government to provide subsidies to big apartments.

"The government gives several subsidies to big companies. These should be extended to big apartments, which have have played a positive role in solar energy generation," he said.

Niranjan from Delta Electronics India said charging stations should use renewable energy.

"Many charging stations are not designed well. Such infrastructure should complement city's aesthetics," he said.

During the event, Bescom signed an MoU with IISL to set up charging stations.

Check out the latest DH videos: