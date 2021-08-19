1,432 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka has witnessed 1,432 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.34 lakh and the toll to 37,088, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,538 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,76,377. Out of 1,432 new cases reported on Thursday, 318 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 294 discharges and 2 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 21,133. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.80 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.88 per cent. Out of 27 deaths registered on Thursday, 7 each are from Dakshina Kannada; Mysuru 3, Bengaluru Urban, Haveri, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi 2, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 326, Bengaluru Urban 318, Udupi 162, Mysuru 103, Hassan 94, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,34,157, followed by Mysuru 1,74,993 and Tumakuru 1,18,809. Cumulatively a total of 4.15 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,76,977 were tested on Thursday alone.

