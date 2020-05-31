The South Western Railway will commence 16 special train services from Monday in accordance with the Indian Railways' announcement earlier this month. Trains between Bengaluru and Hubballi, Shivamogga, Mumbai, Howrah, New Delhi, Danapur, Hubballi-Vasco-Da-Gama-New Delhi and Gadag-Mumbai routes will begin operations.
- Sunday 31 May 2020
- updated: 11:01 pm IST
16 train services from today
DHNS, Bengaluru,
- May 31 2020, 22:43 ist
- updated: May 31 2020, 22:52 ist