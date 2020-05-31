16 train services from today

16 train services from today

The South Western Railway will commence 16 special train services from Monday in accordance with the Indian Railways' announcement earlier this month. Trains between Bengaluru and Hubballi, Shivamogga, Mumbai, Howrah, New Delhi, Danapur, Hubballi-Vasco-Da-Gama-New Delhi and Gadag-Mumbai routes will begin operations.

